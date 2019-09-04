Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Ann Barnett


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Ann Barnett Obituary
Margie Ann Barnett

Henrietta - Margie Ann Barnett, age 70, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 30, 2019.

She was born December 6, 1948, in Cadwell, Georgia to Alfred Mack Tanner and Vertie (Tanner) Anastas. Margie was a retired nurse who loved caring for others. She enjoyed golf, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Mack Tanner and Vertie Anastas; and brother Robert Luther Tanner.

She is survived by her brother, Danny Tanner of Virginia; sister, Bonnie and husband, Eddie Schneider of Tennessee; children, Jennifer Barnett of Virginia; Donnie Barnett of Missouri; and Jeremy and wife, Heather Sutherland of Wichita Falls; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as close and loving friends.

The family will have a private celebration of life and ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now