Margie Ann Barnett
Henrietta - Margie Ann Barnett, age 70, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 30, 2019.
She was born December 6, 1948, in Cadwell, Georgia to Alfred Mack Tanner and Vertie (Tanner) Anastas. Margie was a retired nurse who loved caring for others. She enjoyed golf, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Mack Tanner and Vertie Anastas; and brother Robert Luther Tanner.
She is survived by her brother, Danny Tanner of Virginia; sister, Bonnie and husband, Eddie Schneider of Tennessee; children, Jennifer Barnett of Virginia; Donnie Barnett of Missouri; and Jeremy and wife, Heather Sutherland of Wichita Falls; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as close and loving friends.
The family will have a private celebration of life and ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019