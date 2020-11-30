1/1
Margie E. Faulkner
Margie E. Faulkner

Iowa Park - Margie E. Faulkner, 95, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Tim Franks, Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, officiating. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.

Margie was born September 16, 1925 to Jesse and Emma Bills. She married RB Faulkner on June 30, 1944 in Burkburnett, Texas. They shared their loving home in Iowa Park for 66 years. After RB's passing, Margie moved to Royal Estates and Texhoma Christian Care Center. She was always a kind lady that loved the Lord and her entire family. Her crooked smile and wit will be dearly missed and thought of often.

Margie was survived by two daughters, Vickie Hodson, Janice Adams and husband, Roy; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, RB; daughter, Sharon Jenkins; son-in-law, Michael Hodson; great granddaughter, Allison; her parents and seven siblings.

A special thanks to all the health care workers. God bless you all. Memorials are suggested to be made to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, 411 S. Wall St. Iowa Park, Texas 76367. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
