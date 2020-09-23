Maria C. Calderon
Wichita Falls - Maria C. Calderon, 95, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 22,2020.
Private family services will be held with Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A daughter of the late Benito and Felipa (Gonzalez) Cardona, Maria was born on July 26,1925 in Weslaco, Texas. She married the late Carlos Calderon.
Survivors include her son, Jaime Calderon and his children, Steve and Evette; son, Carlos Calderon, Jr. and wife, Mary and their children, Sandra and Sandy; daughter, Maria (Bishop) Calderon and her children Joann and Gloria; daughter, Gloria C. Solorio and her husband Robert H. and their children, Robert Jr., Maria and Randy; daughter, Alice Evans and her children, Johnny and Jimmy Acosta, and Richard; daughter Suzanna Armendarez and her children, Amy, Lupe, and Joe III (L.J); as well as many great-grandchildren.
