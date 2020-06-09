Maria Szczerba
Wichita Falls - Maria Szczerba passed away June 5, 2020 with her family by her side in Wichita Falls, TX.
She was born May 9, 1951 in Poland. Maria is survived by her son, Mark; husband Arthur; and her brother Adam.
Her interests included family, shopping, driving, decorating, and going for walks with her son and husband. She was a devoted mother and wife who was always there for her whole family and close friends.
A vigil will be held Thursday June 11th at 6 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be held Friday June 12th at 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.