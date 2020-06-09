Maria Szczerba
Maria Szczerba

Wichita Falls - Maria Szczerba passed away June 5, 2020 with her family by her side in Wichita Falls, TX.

She was born May 9, 1951 in Poland. Maria is survived by her son, Mark; husband Arthur; and her brother Adam.

Her interests included family, shopping, driving, decorating, and going for walks with her son and husband. She was a devoted mother and wife who was always there for her whole family and close friends.

A vigil will be held Thursday June 11th at 6 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be held Friday June 12th at 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
