Marie Cattin Hurd
Wichita Falls - Marie Cattin Hurd, 98, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29th with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until service time on Monday.
Marie was born on February 27, 1922, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, to W.D. and Maggie (Tennyson) Barnett. She graduated from Nocona High School then attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Marie and Carl Cattin were married and had one son, Michael Carl Cattin. After the death of her son on December 13, 1975, and her husband on March 6, 1976, Marie moved to California for a few years to live closer to her sister. After moving back to Wichita Falls, she married Charles W. Hurd.
Marie was an avid reader and shopper. She enjoyed playing golf and the time she spent with her golfing friends at the Wichita Falls and Bowie Country Clubs. She also enjoyed being a member of several bridge groups and the Geology Wives' Club. She was a member of Floral Heights United Methodist Church. Traveling was also one of her favorite activities, and she enjoyed seven trips abroad and many trips throughout the United States. Marie's favorite place to visit was New York City.
Marie was also preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hurd; sister, Bonnie Barnett Healey; brother, Wade Barnett; nephew, Ronnie Bentley; niece, Deloris Fox; and step-daughters, Lee Ann Hurd-Brinkley and Cynthia Hurd Jennings.
She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Joan Barnett of Wichita Falls; niece, Leilani Barnett of Dallas; nephews, Jim, Larry and Donnie Barnett; and step-son, Charles W. Hurd.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Wichita Falls - Marie Cattin Hurd, 98, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29th with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until service time on Monday.
Marie was born on February 27, 1922, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, to W.D. and Maggie (Tennyson) Barnett. She graduated from Nocona High School then attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Marie and Carl Cattin were married and had one son, Michael Carl Cattin. After the death of her son on December 13, 1975, and her husband on March 6, 1976, Marie moved to California for a few years to live closer to her sister. After moving back to Wichita Falls, she married Charles W. Hurd.
Marie was an avid reader and shopper. She enjoyed playing golf and the time she spent with her golfing friends at the Wichita Falls and Bowie Country Clubs. She also enjoyed being a member of several bridge groups and the Geology Wives' Club. She was a member of Floral Heights United Methodist Church. Traveling was also one of her favorite activities, and she enjoyed seven trips abroad and many trips throughout the United States. Marie's favorite place to visit was New York City.
Marie was also preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hurd; sister, Bonnie Barnett Healey; brother, Wade Barnett; nephew, Ronnie Bentley; niece, Deloris Fox; and step-daughters, Lee Ann Hurd-Brinkley and Cynthia Hurd Jennings.
She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Joan Barnett of Wichita Falls; niece, Leilani Barnett of Dallas; nephews, Jim, Larry and Donnie Barnett; and step-son, Charles W. Hurd.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.