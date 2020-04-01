|
Marie Marshall
Iowa Park - Marie Marshall, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Private services will be held in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.
Marie was born January 9, 1931 in Wichita Falls to C.L. and Irene (Davis) Gibbs. She graduated from Old High in 1949 and married Harold L. Marshall on May 8, 1949 in Wichita Falls. Marie worked for Lavene's Department Store in downtown as a cashier and was a homemaker. She loved spending her time reading, often reading whole books in a day; and also enjoyed gardening. Marie enjoyed interacting with people and never complained about what life dealt her.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Tommy Marshall; granddaughter, Angela Marshall; and three brothers, Bobby, Billy, and Jessie Gibbs.
Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Linda Davis and husband, Bill of Marta, Texas; and Brenda Brooks and husband, Richard of Wichita Falls; three grandchildren, Tony Lee and wife, Tamara; Felicia Marshall; and Melissa Marshall; one great grandchild, Angela Perez; and one great-great grandchild, Zailus L. Levi Case.
Memorials are suggested to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls and to Texoma Christian Care Center. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020