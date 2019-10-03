|
|
Marie Teichman
Wichita Falls - Marie Teichman, 93, lifelong resident of Scotland, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
Vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Boniface with Father Joseph Lim of Wichita Falls officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
She was born on February 2, 1926 to Henry William Hilbers and Francis Veith Hilbers.
She married her husband of 68 years, Hugo Teichman on January 8, 1945. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2012.
Marie loved cooking, keeping her yard looking meticulous, and sharing her garden produce with family and neighbors. Marie was very proud of the community that she lived in for 93 years. Known by many for the great cook that she was, she served as Chair of Dinners for the first and many that followed 4th of July celebration meals. She also served as chair for the bereavement meals for many years. She was a member of the Saint Boniface Christian Mothers for over 50 years, during which time she was in charge of meals that were served by the society. She was awarded Outstanding Older Texas of Scotland in 1999.
Marie also loved and was loved by her family. She took care of a few close family members in their greatest time of need when they were close to passing. She also took care of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews when asked. They can all tell stories about their time with Hugo and Marie.
Survivors include her two sons, Kenneth Teichman and wife, Wanda, and James Teichman and wife, Gwen; and one daughter, Donna Tettleton, all of Scotland; two brothers, Bernard Hilbers and wife, Betty and Albert Hilbers; one sister, Bernice Hoegger, all of Scotland; five grandchildren, Brandi George and husband, Joe of Windthorst, Shannon Schaum and husband, Ty of the Colony, Shelly Harlan and husband, David of Lucas, Keith Teichman and wife, Cindy of Scotland, and Amanda Tettleton of Lewisville; ten great-grandchildren Corey George and wife, Marissa, Zack and Mckenna George, Macy and Hayden Schaum, Grant and Cole Harlan, and Alyssa, Lyndon, and Kacee Teichman; and two great-great-grandchildren, Eli and Jensen George.
Marie was also preceded in death by one sister Dorothy McDonald on June 15, 2013.
The family would like to thank her current caretakers, Isabel Hendrie, Sandy Walser, Stephanie Igboanugo, Delia Gonzales, Khadijat Arua, and all the caretakers that have taken such good care of her over the past six years. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls, Senior Care Center, and Wichita Home Health for taking excellent care of Marie.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 103, Scotland, Texas 76379 or to the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 3, 2019