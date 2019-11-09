|
|
Marilee Tunnell Smith
Wichita Falls - Marilee Tunnell Smith, 87, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Marilee was with her loving church friends and the tender, caring nurses of Hospice and Presbyterian Manor caregivers.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in the chapel at First Christian Church with Dr. Mark Bender and Dr. David Hartman, officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Marilee was born on June 13, 1932 to Joe and Mary Tunnell of McKinney, Texas. Marilee graduated from McKinney High School and attended SMU. It was there that Marilee met and married the love of her life, James King Smith of Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married on August 8, 1952.
Marilee was a devoted member of First Christian Church where she was a member of the Disciples Sunday School class and served on numerous committees. Marilee enjoyed being with her family and traveling with Jim.
Marilee is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Jim; and their beloved daughter, Laura.
She is survived by her brother, Bob Tunnell and wife Mary of McKinney.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308; or to a .
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019