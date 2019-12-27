|
Marilou Wright
Wichita Falls - Marilou Johnson Wright, 94, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
Marilou was born on April 24, 1925 in Tyler to the late Harold Cone and Nellie Mae (Gentry) Johnson. She married Richard Dean "Dick" Wright on September 1, 1954, and the couple were married for 43 years until his passing in 1997. Dick and Marilou owned Wichita Pest Control, where she was the bookkeeper, office manager, and co-owner for over thirty years. As a parent of a child with learning disabilities, Marilou dedicated herself to the Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (now Learning Disabilities Association of North Central Texas), holding workshops, and attending training in areas such as learning disabilities, ADD, advocacy, assistive technology, and more. In 1989, she became Area Development Director for the North Central Texas area for Partners Resource Network, Inc. PATH Project where she was responsible for services to 69 counties.
Marilou was active in Girl Scouts, as well as the Lone Star Drill Team Mother's Club at Wichita Falls High School, serving as president for two years. Her life was dedicated to service to her community, speaking on the subject of learning disabilities, holding workshops and in-service trainings, and legislative and agency hearings. Marilou was an advocate for many, but a friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Joe Wright; and brother William Gentry Johnson.
Marilou is survived by children Sarah Durham of New Braunfels, Terri Gray of San Antonio, and Clayton Wright of Wichita Falls; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth Smith of Balch Springs.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019