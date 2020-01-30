|
Marilyn Fulton
Wichita Falls -
Marilyn June Carter Fulton
Marilyn June Fulton passed from earth peacefully on January 29th, 2020, surrounded by her family in Wichita Falls, Tx. She was born February 19, 1935 near Faxon, Ok. to Theresa and Everett "Mac" Carter.
In a world of sheep and Shepherds, Marilyn was a Shepherd.
She grew up on the family farm where she rode horses, roped cattle, and was an all-around hand to her dad. She graduated from Faxon high school where she played basketball and sang. After high school she married Herb Dooley. From this union she was blessed with three children, Ginger Washburn, Brady Dooley, and Kelly Dooley.
Marilyn began what would be a 37-year long career in various facets of the law. She began work as a clerk in the District Clerks office and left as their manager. She expanded her judicial work with stakeholders on both sides of the aisle - clients and lawyers - of legal reform issues for topics as Bail Bond reform, Citizen Rights, Police Rights, and Officer Training. Marilyn was a familiar face at the State Capital in Austin lobbying and testifying on behalf of legislative reform for these community and state issues.
Marilyn, in parallel to her career, attended college and majored in Criminal Justice. She becme one of the first women to successfully complete and earn her Sheriff's Deputy badge with the Wichita County Sheriffs Department. Marilyn was a superb diplomat and was frequently called upon to handle the sensitive and escalated situations ensuring a positive and safe outcome for all. She was promoted to Sergeant within the Department and later to being one of the field training officers with the organization which she continued to do until her retirement in January 2002.
In between a full-time career and family, Marilyn ran for Justice of the Peace in Wichita Falls. Although she did not win, she won the respect and admiration of everyone who knew her.
Marilyn was always generous to others and to the causes she supported. But most of all she was generous with her time and attention to anyone who needed someone to listen or confide to. Marilyn had big ears, and an open mind and heart to listen to anyone - young, old, poor, in trouble, or otherwise, and kindly, sincerely made that person feel that she cared and would help, and she did.
Marilyn met her soul-mate Raymond Fulton in 1971. They married in 1973 and lived a life together that included car races and car racing. Marilyn drove race cars in several "Powder Puff' series. Marilyn & Raymond toured the beautiful United States of America, each driving a Honda Gold Wing 1000. Marilyn loved the feeling of being closer to nature. Enjoying deep sea fishing and often taking their grandchildren and giving them experiences and stories to remember. Exploring old mines across America. The motor home trips across America and Canada with the dogs and hiking and fishing along the way were some of Marilyn's favorite times. Marilyn supported the nursing home ministry and taught Sunday School to small children for many years. Her work for her Lord and her faith were the bedrock of her life and she was always happy to spread this joy.
Marilyn enjoyed the Carter family reunions and remained close to her sisters, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. She attended her Faxon High School class reunions and remained close and active with her graduating class.
Marilyn loved to sing. In high school she sang in a gospel quartet. In the '60's she sang Country and Western with the Lucky Penny's. She sang to her children throughout their childhood. Her greatest joy was singing hymns praising the Lord which she did from childhood until the day she joined her Savior.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Theresa and Mack Carter and her youngest son Kelly Alan Dooley who was the sun in her life.
Marilyn is survived by husband Raymond Fulton, sisters, Laura Carter and Carol Golden, daughter Ginger Washburn and son Brady Dooley, grandchildren Chandra Birdwell, Zach Washburn, Gabe Washburn, grandchildren Austin Dooley, Jesse Dooley, Nicole Dooley, Malcolm Dooley, great grandchildren Theresa Birdwell, Ella Birdwell, Ara Dooley, and Sterling Dooley. Nieces and nephews Darrin Smith and wife Pam, John Smith and wife Beri, Heather Grey and husband Tony, Jack Golden and wife Gayla and many grand niece and nephews and cousins that love her very much.
A celebration of Marilyn's life is scheduled on Saturday, February 1st, at Allendale Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, at 11:00 AM, under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be on Friday, January 31st, at 11:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls and to the Wichita Falls Chapter of the . Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020