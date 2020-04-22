|
Marilyn Terrell
Wichita Falls - Marilyn Fall Terrell, 68, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Marilyn was born on October 15, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Albert B and Rose Marie (Hebb) Fall. After her father's death in 1963, the family moved to Lake City, PA. She graduated from RAUHS in 1969, received a Data Processing Certificate from the Erie County Technical School, and moved to Germany, where she lived for 11 years. In 1983, she was transferred from Munich, Germany to Dallas. In 1998 she married Steve Terrell of Wichita Falls.
Having started her graduate education late, she was granted a BBA in Information Systems from the University of Texas at Arlington. She continued her education, and was granted at MSCIES from the University of Phoenix.
Marilyn was employed by AAFES as a supervisory business systems analyst and project manager, retiring after 20 years "serving those who serve." She then became an IT Consultant, and was hired by Transamerica/AEGON working as a senior business systems analyst until her final retirement.
Following her retirement, she was free to pursue her interests as the family historian and genealogist. Her 4th great-grandfather, William Hebb, was a patriot of the Revolutionary War. She discovered genetic genealogy, and through DNA matches met many distant cousins who lived all over the world. Luckily, she spoke several languages.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Steve Terrell; daughter Courtney Scott; sister Marcia Fall; and brothers Michael Fall, Slim Fall, and John Fall.
Marilyn is survived by son Ronald Scott; two grandchildren; brother Scott Fall and wife Ginger of Las Vegas, Nevada; one niece, five nephews, and several cousins.
Marilyn was an atheist and requested immediate cremation. Donations are appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org), or the (www.arthritis.org). And that's all folks!
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020