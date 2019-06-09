|
|
Marion Barrett
Wichita Falls - Graveside service for Marion Barrett, 84 of Wichita Falls, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Randlett Fairview Cemetery with Bud Branson officiating.
Mr. Barrett passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Marion was born on May 9, 1935 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Julius and Ellen (Johnson) Barrett. He grew up in Randlett where he graduated Randlett High School in 1952. He then begin his career as a truck driver and later worked for Hazelwood Tire Company. He also worked for Kidwell GMC Car Sales. He returned to truck driving and worked for the Barron Brothers. He enjoyed gardening and yard work.
He is survived by his daughters and a son in law, Jodie Barrett-Haberstroh, of Big Sandy, Texas and Laura and Lee Davis, of Longview, Texas; his grandchildren, Carmen and Taylor Basinger, of Tyler, Texas Juliet and Brandon Cockrell, College Station, Texas and Melissa McCarthy of Longview, Texas.
He was preceded her parents; and his sister, Helen Virginia Neill.
Published in The Times Record News on June 9, 2019