Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Wichita Falls - Marion Henry Keen, 93, of Wichita Falls went to join his beloved wife Betty Sunday, May 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hillcrest/Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls with Stan Horton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Marion was born on August 4, 1926 in Olney to the late Terrell Walter and Annie Frances (Lloyd) Keen. He proudly served his country in the U S Army, and then in the National Guard. He joined on October 6th, 1944, and served in the First Battalion, Company B, 385th Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Division under General George Patton's Third Army in World War II. He and Betty Lou Copeland were married on January 7, 1950, and they were married for 67 years until her passing in 2017. Marion was retired in 1988 as a machine specialist for Ryle Manufacturing. He was a Christian man all of his life, who loved to read and teach the Bible.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Marion is survived by children Terry Wayne Keen and wife Sammye, Dale Keen and wife Terry Lynn, and Cheryl Sauls and husband Jerry; grandchildren Shawn, Justin, Brittany, Kelli and Tonya; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank God for Hospice, and all of the great people that cared for our Dad. Memorial donations may be made in Marion's name to The Kitchen/Meals on Wheels, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 11 to May 12, 2020
