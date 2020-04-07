|
Marion "Pat" Merrick
Marion "Pat" Merrick, age 75, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Archer City Cemetery with Pastor Jon Curry of Grace Community Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Live-Streamed on Instagram from account: patsservicelive.
Pat was born March 30, 1945 in Graham, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jackie Petit.
Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved fishing, traveling and especially her time in Holland and Tunisia. She enjoyed growing up in Texas around her family, especially being close to cousins, riding horses, and causing mischief.
Survivors include her son, Tom Hampton; grandson, Christian Hampton; sister Judy Kay Petit Kelley; nephew, Jimmy Kelley and nieces, Javonna Nordin, Susie Knight and Joanie George. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
Please note that we will be observing the social distancing and appreciate your attendance. However, please refrain from hugging and hand shaking. Thank you.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020