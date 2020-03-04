Services
Wichita Falls - Marion Sorrell passed from this life on March 1, 2020, in Wichita Falls. She was 80 years old.

Marion was born on June 27, 1939, in Middletown, New York, to Mr. and Mrs. Madison Martin. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, and married the love of her life, Roy Sorrell, on March 18, 1966, in Middletown, New York, and they lived in the Wichita Falls area since the 1970's. Roy and Marion raised two sons, Robert Glen Acker and Joe Lee Sorrell, and Marion devoted her life to being a full time wife and mother. She volunteered to prepare tax returns, and was a long time and dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

Marion is preceded in death by her loving husband Roy who died in 2018, and her parents.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are sons Robert and Joe; sister-in-law Joy Wood; grandchildren Robert Lynn Acker, Jr., and Justin Hall; great grandchildren Avery Acker, Gavin Acker, and Oliver Acker; many cousins and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Marion's life is scheduled for Friday, March 6, at 2:00 at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, with visitation prior to service from 1:00-2:00. Interment will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park following.

Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
