Marjetta Holtz
Wichita Falls - Marjetta Holtz, 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Simons, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Marjetta was born on January 11, 1942 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Richard Hall and Ida Mae (Day) Ferguson. On February 1, 1963, she married the love of her life, William Holtz. Marjetta had a passion for taking care of children, and ran a daycare business from her home for numerous years. She enjoyed sewing and playing games, and was always there to help others. She was a loving wife, mother and Mema who will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Swan Holtz in 2018; her daughter, Cindy Holtz; and her siblings, Richard Lee Ferguson, Viola Yancey, William Glen Ferguson, and Lacy Ferguson.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Smith and husband Paul; her sister, Wanda Waters and husband Fred; her brother, Kenneth Ferguson and wife Betty; her grandchildren, Josh Eanes and wife Becca, and Macey Straight and husband Duane; her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Callie, Kynleigh, Joseph, and Hudson; her dear friends, Sherlyn Martin, and Ladale Scheller; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Marjetta to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to Kindred Hospice, 4210 Kell W Blvd #204, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com