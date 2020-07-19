Marjory Ann Bradford Golden



Dallas - Marjory Ann "Brad" Golden dedicated Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 96.



Marjory was born July 7, 1924 to William Garfield Bradford and Francis Price Bradford in Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. Golden, her parents and brother, Bill Bradford.



She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Jack and Janet Golden, Bill and Freida Golden and Laurie and Terry Ledbetter, her grandchildren Amanda Essig and her husband Scott, Joshua Golden and his wife Alexandra, Jeremy Golden and his wife Courtney, Jessica Robinson and her husband Allen, Terry Ledbetter, Jr. and his wife Eva, Luke Ledbetter and his wife Shari, great-grandchildren Caleb, Pippin, Peter, Crispin, Lucy, Parker, Ford, Sierra, Malachi, Wyatt, Wynn and Mason, sister-in-law Mary Ann Bradford, nieces Ann Bradford and Linda Tuller, and nephew Gordon Golden.



Marjory attended Texas State College for women now known as Texas Women University. It was in college that her friends gave her the nickname "Brad" which stuck with her for the rest of her life. She graduated with a major in chemistry and a minor in biological sciences. She was employed by Texas A&M in the Biochemistry Department when she was introduced to Bill Golden. Bill and Marjory married on August 24, 1947 at the Little Chapel in the Woods in Denton, Texas.



Marjory trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was twelve years old at the First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. The night she was baptized the congregation sang, "Where he leads me I will follow, I'll go with him all the way." These words set the direction of her life. After she and Bill married, they moved to Seymour, Texas where they attended the First Baptist Church. The happiness of her life was being a housewife, a mother, and a Sunday school teacher. It was her desire to invest in the lives of others. She accomplished this as she visited shut-ins, took meals to the sick, was actively involved in her children's lives, hosted wedding showers, went on mission trips and taught her Sunday school class along with Bible classes in Brazil and Belize. Countless lives have been touched by her generous spirit.



In 2011 Brad moved to Presbyterian Village North in Dallas, Texas where she enjoyed new friendships and having a servant's heart, she continued to bless others.



Through the years Jesus always proved Himself faithful to Brad. He guided her life, drew her closer to Him and provided the strength and courage she needed for all her daily needs. She loved Him, trusted Him and followed Him.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in Brad's name to: First Baptist Church, 420 N Washington St, Seymour, TX 76380.









