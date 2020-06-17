Mark Anthony StevensMark Anthony Stevens, 51 passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.Mark was born June 23, 1968 in Wichita Falls to Gene and Sherry Stevens and graduated from Hirschi High School. He was a Talented Landscape Designer and had an eye for detail with landscape design and truly enjoyed making over any area to one of his beautiful creations.Mark was preceded in death by his loving grandparents; and his older brother, Rodney.He is survived by parents, Gene and Sherry; a sister, Beckie; 3 brothers, Donald and wife, Charlotte, Brian and Eric; a sister- in- law, Donna all of Wichita Falls; nieces and nephews; and many close and loved friends from his home in Provincetown, Massachusetts.In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.