Mark Anthony Stevens
1968 - 2020
Mark Anthony Stevens

Mark Anthony Stevens, 51 passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mark was born June 23, 1968 in Wichita Falls to Gene and Sherry Stevens and graduated from Hirschi High School. He was a Talented Landscape Designer and had an eye for detail with landscape design and truly enjoyed making over any area to one of his beautiful creations.

Mark was preceded in death by his loving grandparents; and his older brother, Rodney.

He is survived by parents, Gene and Sherry; a sister, Beckie; 3 brothers, Donald and wife, Charlotte, Brian and Eric; a sister- in- law, Donna all of Wichita Falls; nieces and nephews; and many close and loved friends from his home in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Gene and his wife and family ,Rest IN Peace Mark ,you are cancer free !!!!.
Ruthie Sustaita
Friend
