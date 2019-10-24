|
Mark Brinkley
Burkburnett - Mark Alan Brinkley, was born on February 13, 1959 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, TX to Glenn (Max) and Shirley Montague Brinkley.
Mark passed from this earth to his eternal home with the Lord on October 22, 2019 at the age of 60.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Jan Lee Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Mark Simons officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Mark married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Phillips, on March 6, 1982. After 37 years of marriage his love for her and his unique ways flirting with her never faded.
Mark lived a life of generosity and was known for his love for helping kids, coaching football, and his big bear hugs. Every Saturday Mark could be found sitting on his couch watching his beloved Longhorns. Mark loved to fish and spent many weekends catching crappie with his kids at Lake Kickapoo. Mark's greatest pride and satisfaction in life came from his kids and grandkids. Any given day he could be found in his overalls sitting in his lawn chair along the fence line of a ball field or basketball court watching them play. He was a faithful employee to Cryovac for almost 40 years. Mark is survived by his parents Glenn and Shirley Brinkley of Burkburnett; wife Sherry of Burkburnett; daughter Sheena Kelly and husband Matt of Iowa Park; son Cory Mark and wife Jessica of Burkburnett; brother Mike Brinkley and wife Cheri of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandkids Emma, Paislie, Jackson, and Briar; One nephew, Matthew Brinkley and wife Meredith of Washington, DC; Father in Law, John Phillips of Clyde Texas; Brother in Law, Terry Phillips, wife Stacy and family of Clyde Texas and numerous extended family and friends.
Because of Mark's love and support for his kids and grandkids, for those desiring, memorial donations may be made to the Burkburnett Fire Department at 100 Tommy Thornton Way, Burkburnett, Texas 76354 or the Iowa Park Athletic Booster Club P.O. Box 32 Iowa Park, Texas 76367.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019