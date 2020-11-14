1/
Mark Bulla
1955 - 2020
Mark Bulla

Larkspur, CO - Mark Bulla, age 65, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home in Larkspur, CO. Private services for Mark will be held under the direction and care of Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel, Castle Rock, CO. Private graveside services will follow at Bear Cañon Cemetery in Sedalia, CO. He was born February 26, 1955, in Wichita Falls, TX to his parents Austin and Ruthie Bulla who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Cynthia residing in Larkspur, his brother Lee Bulla (Lorraine) of Grangeville, ID, a nephew Stephen Bulla (Sarah) of Lynnwood, WA, two nieces Susan Hollon (Josh) of Centennial, CO and Stacey Lane (Bill) of Lawrence, KS, and one grandniece (Emma Lane) and three grandnephews (Alex and Ryan Lane, and Jakob Hollon). He was very close to members of Cindy's family, including many nieces and nephews who considered him "Uncle Mark". Mark grew up in Burkburnett, TX where he graduated from high school. Upon graduation, he attended Texas State University (San Marcos) where he received a BS in business and an MBA. Mark was involved professionally in real estate sales and development and was president of North Cross Energy, Inc., a developer of wind and solar farms throughout the Southwest. He was an accomplished musician with a deep love for the guitar, which he played every day. He was a life-long participant in the martial art of karate, achieving a 7th degree black belt. He was an avid horseman and outdoorsman and a steward of the Earth. He strongly believed in the biblical adage "Each of you has received a special gift, so like good stewards responsible for all the different gifts of God, put yourselves at the service of others" (I Pet. 4:10-11). He, along with his wife Cindy, was a faithful member of the South Suburban Christian Church of Littleton where they met and married, and the Academy Christian Church of Colorado Springs.




Published in Times Record News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
November 14, 2020
Dear Cindy,
There are no words to convey the sorrow I am feeling for you. I will cherish the many fun memories that we shared. Please know that I am here for you. I am sure many Heavenly bells are ringing. You are in my prayers.
With love,
Linda King
Linda King
Friend
