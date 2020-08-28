1/1
Mark Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Payne

Mark Dale Payne, 58, passed away on Thurs, Aug 27th. Due to the current COVID environment, we are not planning services at this time.

Mark was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 4th, 1962 and spent most of his life in the Wichita Falls area. Growing up in the oil fields led him to his true calling as a professional welder, allowing him to travel the country pursuing his passion.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Susan Payne. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Heather Payne.

Mark is survived by his son Brandon, daughter-in-law Jenafer and grandkids Karter, Izaiah and Raven, of Wichita Falls, TX. Mark is also survived by his bothers Richard, Ronald and David.

Mark was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend and our prayers are with him in heaven and with his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved