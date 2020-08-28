Mark Payne



Mark Dale Payne, 58, passed away on Thurs, Aug 27th. Due to the current COVID environment, we are not planning services at this time.



Mark was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 4th, 1962 and spent most of his life in the Wichita Falls area. Growing up in the oil fields led him to his true calling as a professional welder, allowing him to travel the country pursuing his passion.



He was preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Susan Payne. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Heather Payne.



Mark is survived by his son Brandon, daughter-in-law Jenafer and grandkids Karter, Izaiah and Raven, of Wichita Falls, TX. Mark is also survived by his bothers Richard, Ronald and David.



Mark was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend and our prayers are with him in heaven and with his family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store