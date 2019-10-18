|
|
Mark Roger Wilson
Burkburnett - Mark Roger Wilson, 65, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. No other services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Mark was born on March 16, 1954 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Howard and Mary (Medford) Wilson. He worked for many years at Howmet. Mark was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing, and was a talented artist. He was a veteran, who proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Wilson; and a son, Mark Anthony Wilson.
Mark is survived by his father, Howard Wilson; sons, Chad Wilson and Cody Wilson of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Kaylub Wilson of Burleson, and Sonya Robbin of Wichita Falls; four great-grandchildren; sister, Tammy Wilson and Eddie Nelson of Clinton, Tennessee; his faithful companion, Dixie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019