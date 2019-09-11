|
Marlene Theresa Cameron
Wichita Fals - Marlene Theresa Cameron, 80, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Wichita Falls on August 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Marlene was born on January 5, 1939 in Reed City, Michigan.
Marlene grew up in Big Rapids, Michigan, and attended Hampden DuBose Academy in Zellwood, Florida returning home to finish her studies and graduate in 1957 from Big Rapids High School. Marlene married Keith Edwin Cameron in 1960 (Divorced in 1984) and moved to Portland, MI shortly there after. She was a homemaker raising 3 children; Scott, Susie and John while her husband served on the JayCees, City Council and was also Mayor. She enjoyed being outside and loved gardening and spending summers with her family at Round Lake Resort in Mecosta, MI.
The family moved to Iowa Park, TX in July 1977. Marlene leased and operated the Dairy Queen in Iowa Park for a few years before selling it in the early 80's. She went on to work in management for the Kiva Inn restaurant and Rolling Meadows. The majority of her career spanned over 20 years at Sears Department Store where she worked in major appliance sales and later retired.
Marlene had a deep passion for gardening and went on to become a certified Master Gardner. She loved her dogs and going for walks and she loved collecting rocks from every state she visited including her favorite trip to Israel. She had a deep love of the Lord and took that knowledge and compassion to Hospice of Wichita Falls where she had a long history as a volunteer.
She is survived by her three children; Scott, Wichita Falls, TX, Susie (Patrick Lane), Dunwoody, GA and John (Dana) Richmond Hill, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Anna (Chase Anderson) Wichita Falls, TX, Emily (Nashville, TN), Holly (Atlanta, GA), Melanie (Malibu, CA), Connor (Atlanta, GA), Caroline (Richmond Hill, GA) and two great grandchildren, Robert Hunter and Elliana Chase both of Wichita Falls, TX.
Her Celebration of Life will take place in the chapel at the First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in their mothers honor at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 11, 2019