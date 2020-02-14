Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Martha Ann Norseworthy Obituary
Martha Ann Norseworthy

Iowa Park - Martha Ann Norseworthy, 84, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Khoi V Tran officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. There will be a visitation at 6 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home with a Rosary following at 7 PM.

Martha was born August 11, 1935 in Punkin Center, Texas to Leo J. and Rose Elizabeth (Borton) Wolf. She married Larry Norseworthy on August 26, 1953 in Burkburnett, Texas. Martha worked and retired after over 50 years from Texas Rec. She was an avid bowler, bowling three days a week up until February of 2019. Martha enjoyed spending her free time gardening and tending to her pecan trees.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Joe Norseworthy, one sister, five brothers, and three grandchildren.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Martha Norseworthy Warren of Iowa Park; son, Darrell Norseworthy of Wichita Falls, Texas; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Wolf and his wife, Carol of Austin, Texas; brother-in-law, Harold Norseworthy of Whitesboro, Texas; sister-in-law, Barbara Wolf of Wichita Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Shanda Cornman for the love and care given this past year. Memorials are suggested to be made to Christ the King Catholic Church and Hospice of Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
