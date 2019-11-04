|
Martha Anne Hervey
Wichita Falls - Martha Anne Masters Hervey, a Christian, was born to Founty Lee Masters and Cecil Martha Wheat Masters on October 16, 1937, in Wichita Falls, Texas. The family later moved to Lake Charles, LA, where she attended school.
Martha Anne and Robert Hervey were married on June 2, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Randy Masters, brother Billy Wayne Masters, a daughter Cynthia Anne Rue, and sons Mark Mere and Ted Mere.
She is survived by her husband Robert of Wichita Falls; daughter Sharon Lyn Anderson of Conroe, Texas; half-brother Tully Dozier of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Roy Dean Dozier of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Steve Dozier of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She attended University of Southwest Louisiana and Midwestern State University. She worked in numerous jobs, including as a Psychiatric Technician at Wichita Falls State Hospital, as a radio announcer at KBID and KMOC, and took care of the estate of Deloris Bolen until Mrs. Bolin's death.
She volunteered with CASA working with abused and neglected children where she received numerous Governor's awards, United Way and the Boy Scouts of America.
She loved reading, music and travel.
Her God and family were the number one loves of her life.
A celebration of Martha Anne's life will be held on Friday, November 8th, at 11:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019