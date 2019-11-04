Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hervey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Anne Hervey


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Anne Hervey Obituary
Martha Anne Hervey

Wichita Falls - Martha Anne Masters Hervey, a Christian, was born to Founty Lee Masters and Cecil Martha Wheat Masters on October 16, 1937, in Wichita Falls, Texas. The family later moved to Lake Charles, LA, where she attended school.

Martha Anne and Robert Hervey were married on June 2, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Randy Masters, brother Billy Wayne Masters, a daughter Cynthia Anne Rue, and sons Mark Mere and Ted Mere.

She is survived by her husband Robert of Wichita Falls; daughter Sharon Lyn Anderson of Conroe, Texas; half-brother Tully Dozier of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Roy Dean Dozier of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Steve Dozier of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She attended University of Southwest Louisiana and Midwestern State University. She worked in numerous jobs, including as a Psychiatric Technician at Wichita Falls State Hospital, as a radio announcer at KBID and KMOC, and took care of the estate of Deloris Bolen until Mrs. Bolin's death.

She volunteered with CASA working with abused and neglected children where she received numerous Governor's awards, United Way and the Boy Scouts of America.

She loved reading, music and travel.

Her God and family were the number one loves of her life.

A celebration of Martha Anne's life will be held on Friday, November 8th, at 11:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -