Martha Ellen Roberts
Wichita Falls - Martha Ellen Roberts, 89, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Martha was born on January 25, 1930 in Vernon, Texas to the late T.V. and Ellen Jewel Fuller. On May 15, 1970, she married Donald G. "Sonny" Roberts. Martha enjoyed a long career in Bookkeeping, and worked alongside Sonny for 40 plus years at "Sonny's Auto Service". Together, they enjoyed traveling the world going to NASCAR races, and participating in many car shows. Martha was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dow Waggoner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald "Sonny" Roberts; three sons, Dow Waggoner and wife Rebecca, Mark Waggoner and wife Joyce, and Lark Waggoner and wife Brenda; her brother, Joe Fuller; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019