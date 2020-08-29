Martha Lee Crawford
Wichita Falls - Martha Lee Crawford, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on August 27, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31st in Lunn's Chapel. Entombment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Johnnie (Cunningham) and Dewey L. Reasor, Martha was born on September 24, 1931, in Wichita Falls. She married W. T. (Dub) Crawford, Jr. on October 12, 1971 in Denton County, Texas.
Martha was an extremely talented hairdresser owning many salons - the first one being The Parisian and later the salon from which she retired from on the property of her home - About Face , Beauty by Martha. She was a member of the Texas Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association, serving as president of Affiliate 23 as well as commentator for several beauty shows. She later developed her own make-up foundation and offered many services in her salons such as health and wellness, massage, and facials.
Martha's other love besides her family and cosmetology was serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through her church, The Wichita Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. She spent many years leading the women's group, Sabbath school, and being the director for vacation bible school. She will be remembered by so many for teaching little ones the love of Jesus.
Martha was known for making beautiful mums for family and friends at homecoming time in Iowa Park, arranging flowers on the whim for anyone that needed them, as well babysitting little ones. Martha and Dub loved to travel to Ruidoso, New Mexico in the summers with family. Occasionally they would reenact the old chuck wagon cook offs at Flying J Ranch in New Mexico with her sister Peggi and brother in law Ted Anderson. She loved cooking and collecting cookbooks. She was lovingly known by her grandchildren as "GranMartha".
Along with her parents, Martha was also preceded in death by her siblings Bill Reasor and Peggi Anderson, and daughter in law PJ Berry.
She is survived by husband, Dub; their children, Ted Berry and wife Lisa of Iowa Park, Ronny Berry of Iowa Park, Steve Berry and wife Kandy of Arkansas, Mike and Teina Crawford of Wichita Falls, and Rodney and Millie Whatley of Sanger, Texas. Her grandchildren Brandon Berry of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Ronny S. Berry and wife Michelle of Lebanon, Missouri; Ronny L. Berry of Wichita Falls; Kristi and Chad Smith of Lawton, Oklahoma; Thomas Wise and Tammy of Pennsylvania; Kasey and Kyle Bump of Euless, Texas, Mallory Crawford of Wichita Falls; Heather Hester of Dallas, Texas; Justin Crawford of Lubbock, Texas; and Mikaela Whatley of Amarillo, Texas. Her great grandchildren; Lexie Jump, Leighton Reed, Casey Reed, Ethan Wise, Christian Wise, Shea Wise, Taylor Berry, Parker Berry, Kaitlyn Bump and Tyler Bump, Rose Berry and Jonathon Berry. Great- great grandchildren: Tuff and Lynlie Jump. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, including her sweet Julie Ressel of Iowa Park and Denny Anderson of Manvel, Texas.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
