|
|
Martha Lou Tucker
Wichita Falls, TX
Martha Lou Tucker, 81, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at White Hill Cemetery near Lake Arrowhead. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Martha was born on February 2, 1938 in Henrietta to the late Robert Jackson and Rosie Marie (Adams) Brown. She was a fun loving and caring person. Martha enjoyed reading and traveling. She loved crossword puzzles, and was the best Barbie clothes maker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Karen Ulum; two brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by daughter Kelly Rice and husband Larry of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; granddaughter Karah Russell of Wichita Falls; great-grandchildren Kaylee, Chelsee, and Kayden Ryder; sisters Jo Ann Bennett, Mary Drake and husband Glen, Peggy Albano, Virginia Brown, Kay Aubert and husband Steve, and Robin Bunch; and a brother; Michael Brown.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019