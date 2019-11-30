|
Martha Wilkes
Dallas - Martha Kathryn McCluskey Wilkes, born September 12, 1930, in Graham, Texas, to Robert Edmond McCluskey and Martha Inez Lamons McCluskey, passed away November 25, 2019, in Dallas. She was 89.
Martha married Don Delany Wilkes in 1947. She was a mother and homemaker to their four sons, was involved in civic activities, routinely working in local and federal elections. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Martha and Don traveled extensively for business and pleasure.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her sister, Ann Maxwell, and two granddaughters, Rachel Ann Wilkes and Amy Kathryn Wilkes.
She is survived by her brother, Robert McCluskey, Jr., of Austin, Texas, and sister, Virginia Mann of Graham, Texas; sons Michael Wilkes of Katy, Texas; Stephen Wilkes of Garland, Texas; Dan (Kitty) Wilkes of Montreal QC, and Mitch Wilkes of Nashville, Tennessee; nieces Kelly (Jeff) Petruy of Plano, Texas, and Karin (Mark) Muska of Arden Hills, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at Eastgate Funeral Home, 1910 LBJ Freeway, Garland, Texas 75041 (972 270-6116). All friends and family are invited to celebrate her life.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019