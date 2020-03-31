|
|
Martin Richard Starks
Lakeside City - Martin Richard Starks was born August 28, 1953 in Anthony, Kansas, born to Wallace Richard and Madeline Mae (Jensen) Starks. Growing up his family custom harvested from Canada to Texas. During these harvests at age 13, Richard met 12 year old, Carolyn Sue Preston, in Punkin Center, Texas. Richard's passion was farming and ranching. Many years later, Richard went to great lengths to track down Carolyn and in 2010 they rekindled their friendship. The last ten years they have happily shared life with one another, splitting their time between Lakeside City, Texas and Enid, Oklahoma. On March 25, 2020, Richard passed away in Wichita Falls, Texas. Survivors include: his love, Carolyn; his son, Damien Starks (Brenda) grandchildren, Chandler and Channing; son, Bryan Wittlinger (Melissa) grandchildren, Haley and Austin; and son, Anthony Wittlinger. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Manchester Cemetery, Manchester, OK. Memorials may be made to Enid Maine Nazarene Church and may be sent in care of Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 602 E. Main St., Anthony, KS 67003. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020