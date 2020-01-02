|
Martin Zecha
Wichita Falls - Martin Zecha, 49, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on December 31, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. A wake and visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Martin was born on December 1, 1970 in Bad Nauheim, Germany to Rudolf and Rita Zecha (Gross). He married Cathy Lee on January 13, 2001 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was an employee of MSU for 18 years where he enjoyed working alongside his fellow grounds crew members. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. He was the ultimate dad taxi taking his boys to soccer and martial arts. He loved flying kites, everything solar (lights and toys), building fires (camping and in the fireplace) hiking in the mountains of Austria and Italy, and especially loved his dogs.
Survivors include his wife Cathy Zecha of Wichita Falls; his parents: Rudi and Rita Zecha of Rockenberg, Germany; children: Charlie Zecha and Noah Zecha, both of Wichita Falls; brothers: Clemens Zecha and wife Ilona of Oppershofen, Germany and Andreas Zecha of Rockenberg, Germany; nieces and nephews: Lukas, Louisa, Tabea, and Maria; and aunts and uncles: Alfred and Hildegard Weil and Angela and Franz Zecha. He was the best son in law to Mary Lee; brother and sister in law David and Amy Lee, and he was a loving uncle to McKinley and Nolan Lee.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020