Marvin Jones, Jr.
Knox City
Marvin Jones, Jr., 93, a longtime resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10:00a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Knox City Cemetery with Rev. Andy Needham officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.
Marvin was born April 4, 1925 in Orth, TX on the Jeffery Ranch to Regina (Williams) and John Marvin Jones, Sr. He married Barbara (Snelson) in 1973 in Knox City, TX. He served in the US Navy during WWII from 1942-1948. While serving he was the 2 time Pacific Fleet Lightweight Boxing Champion. He retired from Strickland Oil & Gas (BP Amoco). Marvin was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Knox City, and loved fishing.
He is survived by his two step-sons, Carl Brock and wife Martha of Anson, and Wesley Wright of Arlington; grandson, Johnny Brock and wife Neomi of Lubbock; granddaughter, Michele Simpson and husband Tracy of College Station; five great grandchildren, Cara, Casen, and Jared Haynes all of Abilene, HannahLynn and Peyton Brock both of Lubbock; 1 great-great grandson, Kayden Haynes of Abilene; brother, Gatlin Jones of Louisiana; sister, Thalie Watson of Amarillo; and numerous nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Regina and John Marvin Jones, Sr.; wife, Barbara Jones; step-son, Ben Wright; four brothers, JB Jones, Levi Jones, Cecil Jones, and Jeffery Jones; and sister, Iris "Sally" Cousyn.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 19, 2019