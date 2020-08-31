Marvin Lawry, Sr.



Wichita Falls - Marvin Lawry, Sr. was born on July 24, 1955 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late L.C. Lawry, Sr. and Artie Lawry. He was a member of the last all black class to attend Booker T. Washington and graduated class of 1973 from Rider High School. He began working at Texas Electric, which is now known as Oncor, at the age of 28 and retired as a Senior Lineman 37 years later.



Marvin was ordained as a Deacon on August 8, 2010 and served faithfully until his transition to be with the Lord. He touched many lives through prayer, fellowship, and a helping hand wherever anyone needed him.



Marvin participated in many sports from his youth up to the time he began high school at Rider High. He was able to sharpen his skills on the football field as a wide receiver and became known as the "coldest" wide receiver at Rider High. The love for sports did not stop there as he went on to become an expert at the game of softball. His position of choice was the Left Field and that became his territory and where he left his legacy on the field. Marvin became a renowned softball player throughout the many leagues in Texas and was known for his quick speed and ability to catch any ball hit to the left field. As he continued to master the art of softball, he played for three softball teams in one season. Another hobby of Marvin's was his yards and he took pride in cutting the yard and trimming the bushes.



He was preceded in death by his parents; L.C. Lawry Sr. and Artie Lawry, his siblings; Vertie McKinney, Betty Lawry, and Michael Lawry. Also, his best friend; Larry Dennis.



Those left to cherish his memories are his wife; Sharon Lawry, four children; Marvin Lawry Jr., M.M. Lawry, Mouldavea Mitchell (Bobby Mitchell Jr.), and Kenon Lawry. Five grandchildren; Jordan Lawry, Amiah Lawry, Makhya Mitchell, Mason Mitchell, and Madison Mitchell. His brothers L.C. Lawry Jr. (Rosalind) deceased, and Alonzo Nelson (Marie); his only Godson; A.J. Nelson. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews that he loved so very dearly.



Services: 11 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Bishop Vincent Aldridge, Eulogist.



Visitation: 6-8 PM Tuesday, September 1 at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.









