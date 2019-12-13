Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Mary Stombaugh
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Wichita Falls, TX
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Wichita Falls, TX
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Mary A. Stombaugh

Mary A. Stombaugh Obituary
Mary A. Stombaugh

Wichita Falls - Mary A. Stombaugh, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Deacon David Bindel, officiating. Arrangements are under the correction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Mary was born on March 3, 1932 in Cleburne, Texas to Floyd and Loice (Wofford) Adams. Growing up in the Ft. Worth area, Mary graduated from Northside High School in 1949. In 1948, while working at a snow cone stand, she met the love of her life, Mickey Stombaugh, they married on August 4, 1949 in Weatherford, Texas. Being a military wife, the family traveled all over, residing in New Mexico, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, and Texas. In 1967, the family settled in Wichita Falls. Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Daughters of the Nile, and the Knitting Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Loice Adams; and her husband of 61 years, Mickey Stombaugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Shewmake and husband Allen of Iowa Park; grandsons, Scott McCarter and wife Melissa of Wichita Falls, K.C. McCarter and wife Darcie of Blaine, Washington, and Derek Shewmake and wife Deloros of Misawa AFB; seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Mollie, Maegan, Taylor, Hailey, Lorenzo, and Angelique; four great-great grandchildren, Madison, Daelyn, Zeva, and Logan; her brother, Robert Adams and wife Leita of Ft. Worth; niece, Alicia Suit and husband Neal of Dallas; nephew, David Adams and wife Chin of Santa Barbara, California; and two great-nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in honor of Mary to the (); the American (alzfdn.org); or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
