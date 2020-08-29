Mary Agnes Ruddy
Wichita Falls - Mary Agnes Ruddy, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil and visitation until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls with Rev. Jonathan Demma, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls. Mary was born on December 31, 1927 to the late Clarance E. Sr. and Louise (Sternadel) King in Wichita Falls. She attended school at Academy of Mary Immaculate (AMI) and graduated in 1945. Mary met the love of her life, John Ruddy Jr. and the couple married on December 27, 1947 and they spent the next 61 years together before his passing in 2009.She worked for 20 years for the WFISD at Bonham and Ben Milam Elementary schools. Mary was a lifetime active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls. At the church, she was a member of the Altar Society, Jubilee Club, taught religious education classes and served as an Extraordinary Minister at the church and to the sick and shut-ins. Also, she was part of the Pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Fátima rosary group. Mary was a beautiful lady inside and out and will be missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by three sons, Michael Ruddy, David Ruddy and Robert Ruddy; two brothers, Clarance King Jr. and Robert King Sr.; one sister, Dorothy Schroeder; and two daughters-in-law, Becky Ruddy and Regina Ruddy.
Mary is survived by three sons, Timothy Ruddy of Wichita Falls, Daniel Ruddy and wife, Wendi of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Mark Ruddy and wife, Rebecca of Wichita Falls; two daughters-in-law, Shirley Ruddy of Wichita Falls and Katherine Ruddy of El Paso, Texas; a special niece, Linda Kalski and husband, Lynn and nephew, Stacy Schroeder and wife, Michelle all of Wichita Falls; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at University Park Nursing Center and Hospice of Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mary's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1504 10th St. Wichita Falls, Texas 76301 and Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
The funeral mass will be live-streamed by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wichita Falls on Facebook and/or YouTube.