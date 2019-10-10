|
Mary Amelia Souilliere
Wichita Falls - Mary Amelia Souilliere, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Midwestern Health Care Center in Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Mary was born on April 20, 1925 in Windsor Ontario Canada to the late Frank and Alice Kavanaugh. She was the youngest of eight, five brothers and three sisters. Mary graduated high school in 1942 and worked until she married Rene Souilliere in 1949. They later moved to Detroit, Michigan where she lived a content life until Rene's passing in September 2008. In 2009 Mary moved to Wichita Falls to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, David and Jan. Mary was an exceptional homemaker. She enjoyed reading, working cross-word puzzles, playing games, especially cards, and baking. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh, and her love for her family.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mary was also preceded in death by her siblings; and her granddaughter, Heather Lucas.
She is survived by her sons, David Souilliere and wife Jan, William Souilliere; her daughter, Joan Windslow; her granddaughter, Kristine Flint; three great-grandchildren, Allison, Elizabeth, and Sarah; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
