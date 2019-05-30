|
|
Mary Ann Cook, 89 years old, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary Ann Cook, born on September 1, 1929, to the late Henry and Melada Sottek. Mary was raised on a farm in the western part of Wichita Falls. She attended Wichita Falls Schools, graduating from Wichita Falls High School.
Two months after graduation from high school, Mary began her 38 year career in banking at City National Bank (now Bank of America). Throughout her banking career, Mary received numerous promotions. She was Vice President of Human Resources upon her retirement.
Mary Ann married the love of her life, Bedford Cook on February 21, 1952, they raised two children together and were married for 65 years.
Mary Ann was very involved in volunteer service to her community. Mrs. Cook was Treasurer for Bowman Volunteer Fire Department, Director for Archer County Water District, Treasurer of SPJST, and President of PEO in Wichita Falls. She was a founding member of Lakeside City Baptist Church and served as Treasurer for many years.
Survivors include, her daughter Marilyn Parker, her son in-law Michael Parker of San Antonio, son Bill Cook, of Wichita Falls, sister Betty Trott of Wichita Falls, as well as numerous niece and nephews
Preceded in death by parents Henry and Melada Sottek, sister Sophie Huff, brother Charlie Sottek and husband Bedford Cook. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1st at 1pm at Lunns Funeral Home, Wichita Falls, Texas. Please send memorial donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
