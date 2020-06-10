Mary Ann "Mitzi" Davis
Mary Ann "Mitzi" Davis

Wichita Falls - Mary Ann "Mitzi" Davis, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on June 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, surrounded by her loving family.

Mitzi was born on December 8, 1937, in Ellis, Kansas, to Edmond Wasinger and Catherine Stubert Wasinger; she was one of 8 children. As a young adult, she moved to Wichita Falls to live with her older sister and make this her home. After moving to Wichita Falls, she met the love of her life, Thomas Davis, and they married in 1958. To this union were born four children: Lynda, Thomas, Jr., Michael, and Carolyn.

Mitzi was a long-time member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and served in various volunteer roles.

She was known for her devotion to her children and love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Tom were always involved in their children's school and sports activities, especially the Notre Dame Booster Club. Wherever she was needed, that is where she could be found.

After her children entered high school, she worked as a teacher's aide for the Wichita Falls Independent School District until her retirement in 2001.

Mitzi is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her three sisters: Helen, Armella, and Margaret, and her brother, Edmond, Jr.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children: Lynda and husband Edwin Wood, Thomas Davis, Jr. and wife Christi, Michael Davis and wife Sharron, Carolyn and husband Mark Jolly; three sisters: Alma Fondoble, Betty Kitchen, Catherine Bruce; eleven grandchildren: Edwin Wood, III and wife Debasree Dash, Matthew Wood and wife Breeanne Soteros, Mary Kathryn Wood, Benjamin Davis and wife LaRie, Samuel Davis, Emma Davis, Elliott Davis and wife Morgan, Drew Davis, Ellen Anderson and husband John Mark, Meredith Jolly, Olivia Cruse and husband Matthew; and five great-grandchildren: Theodore Soteros, Nadine Anderson, Laynee Paige Davis, Maverick Davis, George Cruse.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12, at 1:00 PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, with interment following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gayla Reed
