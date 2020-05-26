|
Mary Anna Beach
Seymour - Mary Anna Benham Beach was born August 18, 1926, to F.A. (Gus) Benham and Laura Clifton Benham, in Baylor County, TX. She transitioned from this world on late Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Vera Cemetery with Dr. David Warren officiating, under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Mary Anna and Glenn Beach were married on July 15, 1943. They lived their earlier married years in Vera, TX, but then moved to Seymour, TX. Around the courthouse and by many in Seymour, they were known simply as Grandpa and Grandma. Mary Anna was active in the First Baptist Adult Choir and enjoyed the many trips they took. She also was in charge of the church kitchen for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glenn; her brothers Ishmael and Elmo Benham; sisters, Lena Mae Styles, Juanice Cook, and Lelah Shumate.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Mayers and Doyce Beach, both of Seymour, and Glenna Decker of Goree; and one sister, Doris Holder of Seymour; 8 grandchildren, Tracia Mayers Scott, Mikki Mayers Gallandat, Samantha Mayers Castilleja, Kelli Beach, Kathy Beach Decker, Mark Beach, Lance Hobert, and Chad Reo; Three step-grandchildren, Debra Decker Bell, Bucky Decker, and Sherri Reo Cockrell; 16 great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and 11 step-great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Times Record News from May 26 to May 27, 2020