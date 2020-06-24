Mary Beth Williams
1942 - 2020
Mary Beth Williams

Wichita Falls - Mary Beth Williams, aged 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th at Jan Lee Baptist Church in Burkburnett, Texas, with Pastor Mark Simons officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Mary Beth was born to parents, Amos and Verna (King) Harris on March 20, 1942, in Pampa, Texas. She was married to Jerry Williams from 1962 to 1991. She graduated from Texas Woman's University Summa Cum Laude with honors and obtained Bachelors of Arts in Sociology, minor in Psychology and Education, Bachelors of Science in Mathematics and Physics and Master's Degrees in Mathematics and Physics. She received her teacher certificate in 1964. She served as a teacher in numerous schools from 1965 until her retirements from Byers High School in 2002. Her goal as a teacher was to provide an atmosphere where students could learn to live productive and fulfilling lives.

Mary Beth accepted Christ as a child and felt called to serve God as young as five years old. She was a long-time member at Jan Lee Baptist Church in Burkburnett, Texas, and served in many other churches during her lifetime. She lived every day for others in the pattern of Christ's love. She was a devoted wife and mother to her children to whom she taught the greatest lessons about love, joy, grief, failure and success. She was always able to see the good in others and forgive all wrongdoings. Mary Beth spoke blessings even when all seemed hopeless. Her smile was a source of warmth and unending joy. Her love was returned many times over by every life she touched.

Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Verna (King) Harris; her son, Jeremy Williams; grandson, Isaac Williams; brothers, Amos Harris, Jr. and Glenn Harris; sisters-in-law, Earline Harris and Janna Allen; and many other beloved family and friends.

She is survived by her former husband, Jerry Williams; children, Jonathan and wife, April Williams; Joseph and wife, Christine Williams; and Mary and husband, Mathew Eich; siblings, Elsie Christienson, Charity Harris and David Harris; grandchildren, Joshua Williams, Jonna and husband, Leonard Shores IV; Jason and wife, Courtney Allred; Christian Williams, Gabriel Williams, Ryan Forrester, Tristan Forrester, Ethan Forrester, Grace Williams, Hope Williams, Alexis Eich, Mathew Eich, Olivia Eich, Joshua Eich; and great-grandchildren, Lillionna Shores and one-expected.

Gratitude to her extended family at Advanced Rehab and Hospice Plus.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice Plus, 807 Eighth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jan Lee Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
