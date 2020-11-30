Mary Browning
Wichita Falls - Mary Ellen Browning, 88, passed away, Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Graveside Service will be 10:00AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Mary Ellen was born June 18, 1932 to Clifford and Almeda (Wilson) Richardson. She married Wilford Lee (Doc) Browning on December 23, 1950 and had worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Henrietta Pharmacy and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Bobby Ray Browning and three sisters.
Survivors include her son, Gary Browning and wife Elizabeth of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter-in-law, Diana Browning of Fort Worth, TX; two granddaughters, Ashley Apple of Great Falls, MT. and Tiffany Lemoine of Port Nueches, TX; five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angels Care Hospice, 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy. Suite K, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.davisfuneralhome.net