Mary Catherine Ellis
Dallas - Mary Catherine Ellis, 86, passed away on October 23, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church of Dallas on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Amos Disasa officiating.
Mary was born to William and Robina Dawson on December 14, 1932, in Beloit, Wisconsin. She graduated from Harrison (Arkansas) High School in 1950, and Mt. Carmel Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Kansas, in 1953.
Mary's nursing career spanned from physician office nurse to floor nurse/supervisor to eventually Director of Nursing Services at Wichita General Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. Upon her marriage to Clay Ellis, she "retired" from nursing to become a homemaker. She returned to nursing later as a consultant to a group of nursing homes in small towns around Wichita Falls.
Mary was active at Floral Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, and upon moving to Dallas in 1998, joined First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, where she served as an elder, circle leader and VCS teacher.
She is survived by her daughter Catherine, son-in-law Pat Bywaters, and grandchildren Katie and Will of Dallas; step-son, William "Dub" Ellis, wife Tiffany, and their five children; and stepdaughter Kim Schumacher, husband Lyle and their son. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clay Ellis, and brothers Charles, William and James Dawson, and sisters Robina Rine and Ramona Neet.
Memorials may be sent to The Stewpot, 1835 Young Street, Dallas Texas, 75201.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2019