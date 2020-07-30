Mary Compton Olson
Wichita Falls - Mary Louise Daniel Compton/Olson passed from this life into eternity on July 28, 2020, just one month shy of her 99th birthday. The family will receive friends at a visitation Sunday, August 2, from 6:00-7:00p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
She was born to George Lee and Letha Mae (Sevier) Daniel on August 28, 1921 in Itasca, Texas. She married Alexander Bryan Compton in June 1946. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Louise served in the Army Air Corps from 1942-1945 as did her siblings, both spouses, her son and grandson. She was honored in 2011 as part of an "Honor Flight" to Washington, D.C. to view the WWII Memorial. She worked for Southwestern Bell, WFISD, and Sprague Electric, where she retired in 1986.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Wichita Falls since 1956, where she taught Children's Sunday School for 20 years. She sang in the Sanctuary Choir and was active in the Senior Adult Department, serving in many areas.
When Louise married Raymond Olson in March 1998, she moved to Burkburnett. There she was active in the 1st Methodist Church and the Senior Citizens Center. He preceded her in death in March 2009.
Louise loved to garden, do ceramics, play dominoes and dance. She was a familiar face at the Red Door, Wichita Falls, where she danced three times a week for many years. She also helped with Meals on Wheels and the Food Pantry.
Louise is survived by one son, Ronald Lee Compton and wife Paula, one daughter, Suszette McKee and husband Roger, all of Wichita Falls, two step sons Charles Olson and wife Karen, of McKinney, Texas, and Kermit Olson and wife Cindy, of Edgecliff Village, Texas. Her three granddaughters LeeAnn Marks and husband Tad, of Burleson, Texas, Courtney Maiorana and husband Mario, of Arlington, Texas, and Stephanie Walker of Wichita Falls Texas, and her grandson Joshua McKee and wife Nani of Wahiawa, Hawaii, two step-grandchildren Katrina Olson and spouse Tiffany of Astoria, New York and Trevor Olson and wife Elizabeth of Little Elm, Texas, as well as eight great grandchildren and one step great grandchild.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Royal Estates, Healing Hands, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their love and care for Louise. Memorials may be made to Red Door, Meals on Wheels, and Hospice of Wichita Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com