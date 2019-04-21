|
Mary D. Kinnard
Wichita Falls - Mary Dovey Spencer Kinnard, 90 passed away peacefully April 16, 2019 at her home in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls with Rev. Lydia Pellikan and Rev. John McLarty officiating. A private interment will follow at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Mary was born in Gresham, Oregon on December 20,1928 to Clifton and Minnie Spencer and was graduated from Gresham High School in 1946 along with her lifelong Regner Road friends. Shortly after high school, Paul George Kinnard, a handsome sailor from Texas, came to a Methodist Church meeting in Gresham and swept Mary off her feet. They were married in April of 1947 and went on to enjoy 67 years together. When Paul finished his assignment in the Navy, they moved to Gresham, Oregon where daughter Jan and son Bobby were born. Daughter Susan was born in Washington State where Paul attended college. Mary began her career in civil service at Norton AFB, Riverside, California and continued working in civil service wherever Paul was stationed. Paul's 24 year career in the Air Force first took them to San Antonio where both Mike and Pat were born. Mary enjoyed working and raising their 5 children while moving to Shepherd AFB Wichita Falls, Clark AFB the Philippines and finally back to Wichita Falls where they settled. Mary was always on the go - whether tending to her grandkids, helping out at church or returning to her beloved Oregon with her kids to see her family and friends.
Mary was a faithful member of The First United Methodist (Winsome Class) and attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church with Paul. Preceded in death by husband Dr. Paul Kinnard and brother Solon Spencer; survivors include: Janice Kinnard of Wichita Falls TX; Robert Kinnard, Las Vegas NV; Susan Kinnard Maekawa (Takehiro) of Osaka, Japan; Michael Kinnard (Deana) of Richardson, TX; Patrick Kinnard (Anne-Marie) of Dallas, TX; Benjamin Cooper of Wichita Falls, TX; sister in law, Sally Spencer of Lebanon, OR; brother in law, Charlie Kinnard of Wylie, TX; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Mary's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls,Texas 76310
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019