Mary "Sue" Dille'
Wichita Falls - Mary "Sue" Dille', 94, of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
A private family entombment was held earlier in the week at Crestview Mausoleum in Wichita Falls. Arrangements were under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Sue, or Susan, as she was also called was born on September 5, 1925 in Wichita Falls to the late John Al and Lorene (Smith) Williams. Sue's son, Edward August Maag III preceded her in death on December 18, 2004.
Sue married Glenn Scott Dille' Jr. in 1955. They celebrated 38 years of marriage before Glenn's passing on October 29, 1993 in Colorado. Theirs was a true love story, devoted to each other, and cherishing every day together.
Mrs. Dille' is survived by loving nieces and nephews. Those residing in this area are Jo Betsy Thomas and husband Jerry; nephew Matt Williams and wife Jeane Ann; and niece Janis Salter.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; son; husband; brothers David, W. Troy, and Claude Williams; and sisters Mae Cruden and Betsy Weinberg.
"Remember me with smiles and laughter".
Go with God sweet Aunt Sue. Until we meet again. Loving you always.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019