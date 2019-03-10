|
|
Mary Elizabeth Davis Lange
Carlisle, KY
Dec. 12, 1930 - Mar. 6, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Davis Lange, 88, widow of the late Herman Lange, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home in Carlisle, KY.
She was born in Wichita Falls, TX in 1930 to the late Henry Wiley and Grace Rhodah Price Davis. She was married on July 17, 1948 and was a homemaker, 1948 graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High School, member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Wichita Falls, TX, and attended the Shrine of our Lady Guadalupe, Carlisle, KY. She received the sacrament of Confirmation at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tampa, FL in 1976.
She is survived by three children, Mardi (Kirk) Wren Waggoner, Victor Edmund Lange, and Eric (Caroline) Robert Lange; two grandchildren, Christopher (Lise) Armand Lange and Connor David Lange; one great grandson, Logan James Lange; two brothers, Jerry (Linda) Davis and Terry Davis; fourteen nieces and nephews, Gretchen Brewster Mellberg, Gerda Frederick Arnold, Kim Davis Rollins, Larry Davis, Darren Davis, Alan Davis, Bonnye Thomas Witt, Randy Thomas, Juanita Smith Walterscheid, David Smith, Ricky Smith, Michael Poole, Sandra Poole Rasmussen, and Judy Poole Cantrell.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three siblings, Adolf Frederick, Ruth Frederick and Sallie Frederick Brewster and two nephews, Mark Alan Frederick and Clay Davis.
Christian Funeral Mass was conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation, 1007 Main St., Paris, KY by Father Danny Fister.
Burial will be in Crestview Cemetery, Wichita Falls, TX next to her husband at a later date.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Bluegrass or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
The arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361.
The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Mary Elizabeth Davis Lange, please visit our Tribute Store.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 10, 2019