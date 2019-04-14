Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Mary Graves
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Burkburnett, TX
Burkburnett - Mary Ella Buchanan Graves, 84, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

The family will receive friends between 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Bill Liggett officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Mary was born on August 1, 1934 in Paris, Bourbon County, Kentucky to James and Anna (Hamm) Buchanan. Growing up in Paris, Kentucky, Mary began her first job at an ice cream parlor, and later worked at Hanesley Mills. She later married and became a U.S. Air Force wife, and the family settled in Wichita Falls. Mary continued her working career as a Secretary at Sheppard Air Force Base Dining Hall, and was employed as a clerk at Wal-Mart, and had worked at Dalton's Kiddie Korral. Mary enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and making jewelry. She was a dedicated mother and a hard worker, and will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Ray Graves; daughter, Rebecca Rae Graves; brothers, Everett and Billy Buchanan; and sisters, Frances Morris and Emma McFarland.

She is survived by her son, Donald R. Graves Jr. and wife Karen of Burkburnett; daughters, Donella M. Graves and Mickey Rousseau and husband Larry of Burkburnett; grandchildren, Dominique Rousseau, Victoria Brugmann and husband Justyn, Justin Graves, Joseph Velasquez and Christopher Lopez; great-grandchildren, Heather Rousseau and Haedyn Brugmann; and a sister, Loraine Myers of Paris, Kentucky.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 14, 2019
