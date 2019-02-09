|
Mary Ellen Wilkinson
Wichita Falls, TX
Mary Ellen Wilkinson, 96, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11th, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel in Wichita Falls, Texas, with Pastor Bobby Gonzales officiating. Burial will be at Moran Cemetery, Moran, Texas, at 3:00 PM. Visitation is scheduled at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10th, from 2:00-4:00 PM.
Mrs. Wilkinson was born on April 16, 1922, in Moran, Texas. She was retired from Food Service at Wichita Falls State Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marcus H. Ward, and mother, Derah L. Plummer Ward, her son Leonard Leon Hammons, and brother Harry Ward.
She is survived by three children: Robert G. Wilkinson and wife Sueko of Okinawa, Japan; Derah Maurine Carter and husband Kie of Dallas, Georgia; and Ellen LaRue Hammons. Six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew, and her guardian angels, Elsie Hatcher and Meloney Folsom, also survive to cherish her memory.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 9, 2019