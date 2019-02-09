Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Mary Wilkinson
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Mary Ellen Wilkinson, 96, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11th, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel in Wichita Falls, Texas, with Pastor Bobby Gonzales officiating. Burial will be at Moran Cemetery, Moran, Texas, at 3:00 PM. Visitation is scheduled at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10th, from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Mrs. Wilkinson was born on April 16, 1922, in Moran, Texas. She was retired from Food Service at Wichita Falls State Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marcus H. Ward, and mother, Derah L. Plummer Ward, her son Leonard Leon Hammons, and brother Harry Ward.

She is survived by three children: Robert G. Wilkinson and wife Sueko of Okinawa, Japan; Derah Maurine Carter and husband Kie of Dallas, Georgia; and Ellen LaRue Hammons. Six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew, and her guardian angels, Elsie Hatcher and Meloney Folsom, also survive to cherish her memory.

Online condolences to the family may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 9, 2019
