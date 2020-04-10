|
|
Mary Etline Box
Wichita Falls - Mary Eltine Box, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away on April 9, 2020.
Proceeded in death by parents Chester and Mary Fant and brother Chester Edwin Fant, Eltine was born on July 16, 1925 in Manitou, Oklahoma, where she graduated high school. After marrying, she lived in Frederick until she moved from Oklahoma to Wichita Falls in 1950 with her family. Eltine was the first female police officer in Wichita Falls and North Texas. An active member of Faith Baptist Church until her health declined, she served as pianist and organist for many years. Eltine taught both piano and organ to many students for over 50 years. She was also active with Red Cross and taught many first aid classes. Her hobbies included ceramics and collecting bells and teacups.
Eltine was preceded in death by her husband Charles Box who was a well-known realtor in Wichita Falls.
Eltine is survived by 3 sons, Lyndon Box of McKinney, TX, David Box of Fort Worth, TX and Chris Box of Wichita Falls. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
For those desiring memorial contributions, donations may be sent to Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls in memory of Eltine Box.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020