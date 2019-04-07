|
Mary Etta Welch
Munday - Mary Etta Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Gilliland, TX to Otis Lee and LaVada (New) Bays.
Mary Etta loved living the farm life. She was a wonderful cook, especially her pecan pies. She also enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb. Mary Etta worked at the Knox County Clerks Office for 10 years but the majority of her life she was a homemaker.
Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her parents, husband, E.D., two sisters, Edith Leonard and LaVerne Dunsmore, two grandsons, Kevin Oustad and Tony Burson.
Mary Etta is survived by two sisters, Alta Ryder of Wichita Falls, TX and Lanora Black of Comanche, TX, one son, Dennis Welch and wife, Charolotte of Gilliand, three daughters, Linda Oustad and husband, George of Munday, Becky Beaty and husband, Tracy of Tioga, TX, and Susan Cartwright and husband Tracy of Benjamin, TX. Also, nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 5PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at McCauley-Smith Funeral home in Munday. (130 N Birch Ave). Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Gilliland Cemetery with Royce Miller officiating under the direction of McCauley-Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls or the Gilliland Cemetery Association.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 7, 2019
